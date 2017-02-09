Tuberculosis tests to be done on children at Winnipeg daycare after exposure

WINNIPEG — Dozens of children at a Winnipeg daycare may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent a letter Feb. 8 to parents of children attending the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg St. James Child Care Centre.

It recommended all youngsters have a TB assessment because of possible exposure.

However, the WRHA stressed the risk of infection is very low.

The letter noted TB is an infection that is passed from person to person through the air and is usually not very contagious.

It said people need to spend a long period of time close to a person with infectious TB disease to become infected.

Public health nurses specializing in the disease will assess kids in the coming days using a skin test and a referral for a chest X-ray.