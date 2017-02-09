Winnipeg children exposed to tuberculosis at daycare, require testing

Children who attend a St. James daycare may have been “exposed to an individual with infectious tuberculosis," according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

In a WRHA letter sent to parents whose children attend the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg St. James Child Care Centre, the health authority recommended anyone at risk of infection should be tested “out of an abundance of caution,” but added the risk other children caught the of tuberculosis (TB) infection is "very low.”

The letter explained TB is passed from person to person through the air, but is “usually not very contagious.”

“People need to spend a long period of time close to a person with infectious TB disease to become infected,” it said. “It is rare for it to spread at school or work.”

Nevertheless, public health nurses with experience in TB detection will be at the child care centre “to assess children” on Feb. 14 and 16.

Testing for any child who was at risk of exposure will involve a skin test, and a referral for a chest X-Ray.