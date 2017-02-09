Jones on Jets: Hellebuyck has chance to reclaim starter’s role

Connor Hellebuyck will be back in the Winnipeg Jets net Friday night, and that’s a good thing.

Not only is it a good thing because he’s undefeated against the Blackhawks through four games, but because it gives the 23-year-old a chance to re-establish himself as the Jets’ number one goalie and—most importantly—join his teammates in chasing a playoff spot.

Because as much as Captain Blake Wheeler and others have extolled the allegedly confidence-inspiring timely saves offered Pavelec, their faith in the 29-year-old is not as important as their faith in Hellebuyck, or having him a part of this team’s journey, win or lose.

After all, with all signs pointing to Michael Hutchinson's exposure in the coming expansion draft, Pavelec’s contract is due to expire. Hellebuyck’s upside is that he's as much a part of the Jets’ future as Mark Schiefele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morresey and Patrik Laine.

He earned the starting job out of training camp, telling reporters at the time his ambitious goal was to win a Stanley Cup with this team.

Then he gave the team as much a chance to win all season as Pavelec ever did, statistically speaking some of the best goaltending the team has had, but as soon as he hit a slump management pulled the rug out from under him.

By his own omission, he’s “gone through a pretty big learning curve” through both his and the team’s struggles.

But rather than treating Pavelec as a No. 2 goalie and relief option, someone to give Hellebuyck the break Hutchinson hasn’t been reliable enough to offer (especially at this critical juncture in the season), coach Paul Maurice rolled with Pavelec as the starter again.

Maurice, who said just yesterday the organization’s whole master plan is to “draft, develop, dominate,” adding, “you’re not missing that middle part—I play ‘em,” referring to the growing pains of a young team with a bright future. It’s a young team and bright future Hellebuyck is a part of, and Pavelec isn’t.

Maurice said this is, ostensibly, Hellebuyck’s first real full year in the NHL, at a younger age than most starting goalies given the load he was given earlier, so “not every game is going to be perfect,” but he knows there’s “something there" in Hellebuyck's game.

“Talent.”

Hellebuyck needs to show the team, his coach, and this fan base that talent now so he can be the guy all those parties rely on when things improve in the coming years.

But Hellebuyck shouldn’t just be in the Jet net for his benefit, for development, or even the benefit of team-building, but because the Jets need to win right now.

Retelling the story of his career, Pavelec has given the Jets a chance to win about half the time since his call-up, and broken their backs the other half, while never allowing fewer than three goals in any of the eight starts he’s been given.

So while the Jets have been fighting to get into a playoff spot, which is a long shot even if things go well, the goaltender their coach placed his faith in of late posted a 3.55 goals-against average and 0.88 save percentage.

With Pavelec injured, Hellebuyck has a chance to step up. It would be the best thing for the team’s season and future if he makes the most of this opportunity.

He says he’s had time to “really focus” on his game lately, claiming he's made strides that are hard to make when playing 32 games in 60 days. He's finally had time to “sit back” and “see all the fine details,” with extra practice time to fine-tune everything from his puck-tracking to his catching.

“It’s done a lot,” he said. “And I’ve got my confidence where I like it and where it needs to be."