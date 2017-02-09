Winnipeg police renew calls for help in murder investigations
Police have identified two victims of separate homicides this week.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg Police have identified the victims of two separate homicides and are seeking information regarding both incidents.
In the first case, emergency responders were initially called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue late Monday night around 11:15 p.m. “regarding an injured male.”
Upon arrival, they found 28-year-old Winnipegger Canon Franklin Beardy “suffering from multiple serious injuries.”
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Since that time, members of the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit have been investigating Beardy’s death.
Police have also released the name of a possible shooting victim who died Wednesday morning.
Around 10:10 a.m. emergency personnel responding to another call regarding an injured male, this time in the area of Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue, found 24-year-old Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee “with injuries consistent with being shot.”
Prysiazniuk-Settee died in hospital.
Police ask anyone with information regarding either incident or potential witnesses to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Most Popular
-
Bigger 'battle' for classroom conditions must go on after N.S. teacher vote: Halifax professor
-
Dartmouth man wanted by police for human trafficking after violent attack
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy
-
Study finds sex work can be an occupational choice for some in industry
-
View from the 300s
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: Canada's bigotry not born of Donald Trump's politics