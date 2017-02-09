Winnipeg police renew calls for help in murder investigations

Winnipeg Police have identified the victims of two separate homicides and are seeking information regarding both incidents.

In the first case, emergency responders were initially called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue late Monday night around 11:15 p.m. “regarding an injured male.”

Upon arrival, they found 28-year-old Winnipegger Canon Franklin Beardy “suffering from multiple serious injuries.”

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Since that time, members of the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit have been investigating Beardy’s death.

Police have also released the name of a possible shooting victim who died Wednesday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m. emergency personnel responding to another call regarding an injured male, this time in the area of Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue, found 24-year-old Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee “with injuries consistent with being shot.”

Prysiazniuk-Settee died in hospital.