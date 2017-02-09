Beyond TV and puzzles: Shared house a home for women over 50

Winnipegger Katherine Lowery is pretty adamant about how she won’t be spending her retirement years.

“I have no desire to just sit around watching TV putting together puzzles,” the 63-year-old says with a chuckle.

Lowery is one of five single women over the age of 50 who have come together to commonly live in what is referred to as an “intentional community” with everyone living under one roof.

It’s a way of reducing living expenses, feeling safe and secure and overcoming loneliness.

“If you know who Doris Day is, you already have one foot in the door,” she jokes. “But seriously, we go through a whole process when seeking co-tenants to ensure we are all like-minded women who will get along and respect the house rules.”

Rules such as dogs: Yes. Cats: No. Must not smoke.

The mastermind behind this particular set-up is 71-year-old Bev Suek who started the Women’s Housing Initiative Manitoba (WHIM).

Suek owns the large red brick house situated in the city’s picturesque Riverview area that she used to operate as a bed and breakfast. Just over two years ago, she decided to create the living environment Lowery now calls home. Her and Suek are two of the residents.

“It is such a wonderful way to live,” Lowery said. “We each have a day of the week where one of us is responsible for cooking dinner, we pool money for groceries and take turns shopping, and once a month we host a ‘salon’ night.”

The most recent ‘salon’ night involved Lowery and her housemates inviting friends over to do letter-writing for Amnesty International. Another one had them and their invited guests devouring lobsters they had ordered from Nova Scotia.

“It seems we are always doing something, even attending events together,” said Lowery. “But we also cherish our alone time which we can have in our private rooms or anywhere in the house because of its size.”

The women are in the process of looking for a new tenant to take over one of those rooms starting in May. More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.

Rent is between $700 and $950 per month (depending on the square-footage of the bedroom), which includes expenses such as taxes, Internet, cleaning services and lawn services.