Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Outdoor enthusiasts unite!

What season appeals to you the most? Summer, Spring, Winter or Fall? Maybe all of the above. The Manitoba Outdoors Show will once again showcase the latest and greatest products and services for those who love to do everything from birdwatching to ziplining. Head on over to Red River Exhibition Park, 3977 Portage Ave. Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bonus – Danny’s BBQ will be there! Check out www.groupedge.ca for more info.

Pass the pawsta

The 13th annual all-you-can-eat Pawsta Dinner takes place Saturday at the Winnipeg Winter Club, 200 River Ave. Proceeds go to D’Arcy’s A.R.C (Animal Rescue Centre). Adults $15 and kids $10. There are two sittings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The evening includes a silent auction, live entertainment, candlelight and wine! It promises to be cat-astrophic (in a good way). Call 204-888-2266 for tickets or visit www.darcysarc.ca for ticket details.

Valentine’s Day can be scary

In love? Outta love? Don’t matter! The St. Valentine’s Horror Con at the RBC Convention Centre will accept you as you are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for one day, the whole weekend for $20 and kiddies age five and under are free. Experience a zombie gauntlet, horror movies and more. Adrienne Barbeau from the Swamp Thing and Bill Mosley from House of 1,000 Corpses will also make appearances. Creep www.c4winnipeg.com for info.

Everything's gonna be alright

X-Cues at 551 Sargent Ave. is where you will want to be if you are a fan of reggae. Winnipeg's Black History Month Celebration Committee is presenting a "Celebration of Music" showcase on Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the music of Bob Marley which will be performed by some amazing local artists. Hosted by Bubba B The MC and DJ Complexx. Cost is $10 at the door. Call 204-783-4137 for info.

For the love of Agatha Christie