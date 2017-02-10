Sherri Walsh named Winnipeg's first integrity commissioner

Winnipeg councillors have a candidate in mind for the city's first integrity commissioner.

Sherri Walsh, who acted as counsel to retired judge Ted Hughes during the Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, is the frontrunner for the new position.

As in other municipalities, the integrity commissioner will "provide a transparent, accessible, and open process" through which councillors and the public can report on perceived conflicts of interest among council members.

The commissioner will report directly to council and be required to submit an annual report of activities.

A panel of three councillors – chair Mike Pagtakhan, plus council speaker Devi Sharma and Matt Allard – nominated Walsh for the role.

In a press release, Pagtakhan called the appointment "long overdue," while Mayor Brian Bowman said it was "an important step in rebuilding and repairing trust at City Hall."

Apart from counselling the Phoenix Sinclair inquiry, Walsh was recently selected to act as an arbitrator under the Manitoba Framework Agreement for Treaty Land Entitlement. She's also frequently called to conduct investigations on workplace issues for institutions and corporations. She's currently a partner with law firm Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP, with a focus on human rights and constitutional law, Indigenous law, employment law, securities and insurance litigation, and administrative law. She's the Chief Adjudicator under The Human Rights Code (Manitoba).

The mayor's executive policy committee and council will vote on the recommendation later this month.

If approved, Walsh will start her new role as early as April 1, 2017. It will be a two-year contract, with option for renewal of up to an additional five, two-year terms.