Two teens charged with robbing pizza delivery driver
The 15- and 17-year-old boys have also been accused of robbing a victim they lured to an address through an online iPhone ad.
Winnipeg police have arrested two teen boys accused of two robberies in the north end, including one on a pizza delivery driver.
Police say the 15- and 17-year-old allegedly ordered pizza on Jan. 29 with the intention of robbing the unsuspecting driver. The victim arrived to a 200 block of Oakview Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and was "confronted and robbed" by the suspects, according to a police press release.
Shortly after 2 p.m. the next day, two people arrived at the 100 block of Leighton Avenue to buy an iPhone advertised online. The suspects -- one of which was armed with a "large machete" -- confronted the victims and robbed them of cash before fleeing. No one was injured.
The East District Crime Unit was notified and started investigating.
On Feb. 8, investigators responded to an online ad about the sale of an iPhone. They arranged to meet with the advertisers in the same area.
Police found the two teens in possession of a large machete and revolver-style pellet gun. The boys were arrested and charged with robbery and several weapon-related offences.
They were remanded into custody.
