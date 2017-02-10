Winnipeg man faces child pornography charges
Donald Miller, 69, was remanded into custody.
A "lengthy investigation" into a child pornography case lead Winnipeg police to a Transcona home this week.
Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit found 69-year-old Donald Miller allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse imagery from a "known chat room site."
It was reported to police and the unit starting investigating.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant for a Transcona home.
Miller, who was remanded into custody, faces charges of possession of child pornography and possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale.
