News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg man faces child pornography charges

Donald Miller, 69, was remanded into custody.

AP/DAMIEN DOVARGANES

A "lengthy investigation" into a child pornography case lead Winnipeg police to a Transcona home this week. 

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit found 69-year-old Donald Miller allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse imagery from a "known chat room site."

It was reported to police and the unit starting investigating.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant for a Transcona home. 

Miller, who was remanded into custody, faces charges of possession of child pornography and possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...