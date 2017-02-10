City hall's office of public engagement finally up and running

The mayor campaigned on it, councillors are counting on it and the average Winnipegger probably has no clue that it even exists — despite paying for it.

But after three years in the making, the city finally has its own fully staffed office of public engagement.

The office was officially created in January 2015, allowing Mayor Brian Bowman to cross another campaign promise about openness and transparency off his list.

But it took until last month for three public engagement officers and one manager to be hired, leaving some elected officials to wonder what all the fuss was about.

Morgan Vespa is at the helm of this newest city hall office, which she says is involved in pretty much every civic project residents can think of.

“We’re all kind of learning as we go," she said in a recent interview.

Originally from southwestern Ontario, Vespa holds a master's degree in natural resources management from the University of Manitoba, with a focus on environmental assessment and public participation.

With six years of experience in the field of public engagement, Vespa took the job of manager last September.

She explains the role of the office is to essentially advise city departments on how to consult residents when it comes to a specific project they need public input on, whether that's for building an underpass, transit corridor or dog park.

This involves figuring out the easiest and most effective way to collect and share feedback — think open house versus hashtag campaign.

Vespa says there's a lot to take on in her new role, but there's no magic wand to wave to better engage people.

"One of the biggest things is just building trust," she said.

“The end goal of public engagement is for better decision making, it’s not so everyone agrees on everything. If people feel heard and they feel like their input was used and considered then that to me is going to be successful,” she said.

So far, residents who check out the office’s page on the city’s website will see a new calendar has been added to show all the upcoming consultation sessions, which is searchable by ward.

But those hoping for new apps, more interactive tools and the end of open houses will be disappointed — at least for now.

Vespa says this year, the focus will be on working behind the scenes to ensure all departments are consistent in their approach to consultation and their staff know the basis of public engagement.

A big part of that means ensuring residents who attend public info sessions are kept in the loop about what’s happening with a project, explained Felicia Wiltshire, director of corporate communications and customer service, which oversees the office.

She points out that's one of the reasons why the initial Marion Street widening project "went off the rails."

A problem currently exists where feedback gained from online surveys or meetings gets used in some department report, but is never publicly shared with the people who bothered to show up, Wiltshire explained, adding that true engagement means people are shown their opinions matter.

Once hiccups in internal processes are smoothed over, Vespa said her team will start looking at how other cities are engaging citizens and start shopping around for new ideas, tools and strategies.

“We need to reach people in more creative ways,” she said.

Wiltshire said the eventual goal is to have enough internal capacity for the city to do its own public consultation, lessening its reliance on outside contractors.

“It is going to take time to better public engagement,” said Vespa.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who has a background in public consultation, believes the city has a fundamental problem when it comes to communication.

She says things could improve if the new public engagement officers were made available to councillors who are on the "front lines" of dealing with residents.

“The only resource we have is our assistant," said Lukes.