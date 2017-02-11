Asylum seekers from Djibouti walked across the U.S. border into Emerson

At least 16 asylum seekers from Djibouti walked across the Canadian-U.S. border Friday night seeking to make refugee claims in Canada.

Metro News spoke briefly to eight of the men who were being screened in the Canada Border Services Agency office near Emerson, Manitoba on Saturday before being escorted out.

The men, who were huddling under blankets in a corner of the CBSA office, said they had all been staying in the U.S. for varying amounts of time, some for days and some for months. Most spoke some English and were fluent in French.

One man said they flagged down a driver on the highway to get a ride to Pembina, North Dakota. Then they began the walk to Emerson.

The men said they also had women and three children traveling with them. The kids are six-years-old, four-years-old and six-months-old, they said.

Bill Spanjer, the municipality's emergency coordinator, said he received two alerts on his pager Saturday morning about the new influx of refugee claimants.

If the CBSA office is too full – as it was last weekend when 22 refugees arrived from across the border – officers may call the Emerson Community Complex to rent extra space.

Spanjer said they hadn't made the call yet Saturday, but the community is prepared to help if need be.

Last Saturday, volunteers watched over a rotating group of 22 refugees from Somalia. The asylum seekers took turns sleeping on collapsed banquet tables raised about four inches off the concrete floor, and undergoing screenings at the CBSA office.

Bashir Khan, an immigration lawyer based in Winnipeg, said it usually takes about six to eight hours for asylum seekers to make their initial refugee claims and get screened at the Canadian border.

Then taxi drivers or volunteers from Winnipeg are dispatched to pick them up and bring them to the Manitoba capital.

Barb Ferreira, a longtime Emerson resident, said on Friday she would open her doors to refugees if they came knocking, considering the extreme cold snaps the winter here brings.

"Especially if they’re bringing children. You’ve got to think of those kids. If they’re coming across, they’re probably frozen," Ferreira said, with her arm around her granddaughter Airiel, age nine.

Friday's temperature in Emerson dipped to -15 C, not including wind chill factor. Bone-chilling gusts of wind swept across Highway 200 Friday night, making a reporter's car swerve and camouflaging the pavement from the snow-strewn fields.

"Listen, if you’ve got to cross to come to Manitoba in this kind of weather, well then you deserve to be here," Ferreria said. "My door is never locked."