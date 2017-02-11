'You're in Canada': Emerson, Manitoba welcomes refugees crossing U.S. border

“You’re in Canada.”

That’s the welcoming refrain Wayne Pfiel gave six refugees just before Christmas last year when they wandered into the Emerson Inn asking if they’d made it.

The five adults and one child crossed the U.S. border on foot, seeking asylum in Canada, he said.

It’s hard to tell once you’ve reached the Great White North if you’re not crossing at a port.

Most refugees try to spot the red lights glowing on windmills located near Letellier, Manitoba, which they know are in Canada, said Emerson reeve Greg Janzen.

Pfiel, the inn's bartender and manager, said he’s had dozens of refugees turn up and never asks where they came from.

He simply makes room at the inn.

Emerson, a Manitoba border town boasting barely 700 residents, has made international headlines this week for frequently welcoming border jumpers.

Janzen said he's done at least 50 interviews since Monday, with everyone from CNN to the BBC.

Last weekend, an influx of 22 refugees overwhelmed the Canada Border Services Agency office near Emerson. The CBSA had to rent extra space in Emerson’s community complex to temporarily shelter everyone.

The asylum seekers slept on collapsed banquet tables on the floor while waiting for screenings from the CBSA and the RCMP, said Brenda Piett, a volunteer who watched over them.

They were “quiet and polite,” mostly sleeping all day and glad to be somewhere warm, she said.

Asylum seekers (most of them from Somalia as of late) have been walking into town for several years, said Janzen, though the large number of them last weekend was startling.

Sightings of one or two, sometimes three refugees walking down the highway or across farmers’ fields are fairly normal, according to the reeve. But 22 refugees over two to three days gave him cause for concern.

“We’re the hotspot now in Canada for these immigrants,” Janzen said, adding he’s not sure exactly why Manitoba is so alluring to immigrants. “It’s not the climate.”

With Donald Trump still aiming to impose travel restrictions on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Janzen is bracing for the possibility of more refugees coming soon.

“We got this big group (last week). Is it because Trump put this ban on? We’ll see what happens this weekend,” he said, noting the warmer forecast for the days ahead.