Winnipeg Jets re-assign Melchiori to American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG — Defenceman Julian Melchiori was re-assigned by the Winnipeg Jets to their American Hockey League affiliate on Saturday.

Melchiori, 25, has played four games with Winnipeg this season and 31 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, with two goals and four assists with 16 penalty minutes.

The Jets selected Melchiori in the third round, 87th overall at the 2010 NHL Draft. Last season Melchiori played in 11 games with the Jets and 62 games with the Moose registering seven points (3G, 4A).