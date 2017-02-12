Border-jumping into Canada likely won't stop 'anytime soon': Fire Chief

EMERSON, MAN. — Minutes after a live television interview on Saturday, the reeve of Emerson-Franklin plunked down at a local café and sighed.

He was already being called a “racist” on social media because of comments he made moments earlier.

“I’m just telling people to be careful who’s at your door. They’re not all innocent,” Greg Janzen said, referring to the border crossers who’ve been pouring into Emerson on weekend nights. “They just jumped the border illegally and we don’t know who they are.”

“The more numbers you get, the law of averages is there is going to be a bad person in the mix,” he said.

It’s not “new news” to Emerson residents that border jumpers are arriving in their community of about 700, as café owner Jackie Reimer puts it.

The phenomenon has occurred sporadically for decades, but the number of asylum seekers is trending upwards this winter.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said 11,000 refugee claimants were processed at designated ports last year. The RCMP reported 444 border jumpers intercepted in Manitoba alone.

Emerson’s emergency crews have never seen so many people make the brutal trek in the dead of winter, said volunteer fire chief Jeff French.

“I don’t anticipate this is going to stop anytime soon,” French said.

Last year, about 20 per cent – 20 of 99 calls to the Emerson-Franklin municipality’s fire department – were related to refugees crossing the border, according to the reeve.

It’s a stressor on the volunteer fire department, though the crews are “happy to help,” according to the chief.

“I think it’s a relief for (the asylum seekers), as well as us. We’re helping someone. That’s why we signed up to do this job,” French said. “They’re going to get out of the cold and we can get them somewhere warm.”

Sometimes the refugees will have cellphones and will call 911 themselves to report their crossings.

Ultimately, they want to report themselves to the Canadian Border Services Agency as soon as possible to start their refugee claims, said French.

The firefighters can try to locate the refugees by pinging their cellphones from the 911 calls, but namely they are manually searching for the people stranded in farmers’ fields in the dead of night.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, 21 refugees came in two groups — 16 from Djibouti and five from Somalia — by foot from the U.S. to Canada.

One of the groups rang doorbells and knocked on doors in the west end of Emerson around 4 a.m., trying to wake up residents and find help, said the reeve. A neighbour heard them and called the RCMP.

Janzen said he doesn’t expect neighbours to open their doors to refugee claimants, nor does he advise them to.

He’s not sure he would open his door if faced with the same situation either, he said.