Why are asylum seekers crossing the border into Manitoba?

Readers and residents of Emerson, Man., — a border town brimming with a surplus of refugee claimants of late — have plenty of questions about the legalities of asylum seekers walking into Canada beyond ports of entry. Here are a few answers from Winnipeg-based immigration experts.

M: What is the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement?

Enacted in 2004 as a governor’s order-in-council, the ruling means asylum seekers are required to make their refugee claims in the first country – Canada or U.S. – they arrive in.

But there’s a “loophole,” said immigration lawyer Bashir Khan.

If asylum seekers’ claims are denied in the U.S., some take the risk of trying to walk into Canada undetected. If the Canadian Border Services Agency or RCMP doesn’t stop them, they can attempt to apply for asylum once again when they've arrived in Canada.

M: Why has Emerson become such a hotspot for would-be refugee claimants?

The Port of Emerson is located about 110 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg on the U.S. border. Nearly all the asylum seekers crossing near Emerson want to get to Winnipeg to have their refugee claims heard, Khan said.

In Manitoba, refugee claimants are able to move freely, whereas in the U.S. they must stay in immigration detention centres. Provincially, they’re offered free legal aid, a service not available in the States.

Khan said the route from Minneapolis to Emerson has become a “well-trodden path” for Somali refugees, who are being driven as close to the border as possible before they begin the walk across. Refugee claimants from Djibouti and Ghana are also increasingly common near Emerson.

M: Does Emerson have enough security to handle the border jumpers?

The Canadian Border Services Agency was overwhelmed in Emerson by an influx of 22 Somali refugee claimants during the first weekend of February. This past Saturday, they processed another 21 claimants, 16 of them from Djibouti and five from Somalia.

The CBSA, RCMP and members of the municipality of Emerson-Franklin held an emergency briefing last week to hash out plans in case more large groups arrive. The CBSA will rent and staff the community complex in Emerson if their office runs out of room.

In the U.S., drones monitor for movement near the border during the daytime and helicopters are often spotted hovering in the area.

M: Should the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement be updated or dissolved?

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen indicated the agreement would remain untouched in early February.

But immigration consultant Rosanna Pancotto said it’s time to beef up border security or get rid of the agreement altogether.

“They do need to do either two things: increase the presence of CBSA or change and close the loophole of the third-country agreement,” Pancotto said.

“I think that the Minister of Immigration should seriously look at closing that loophole right away. It’s not safe for the residents living there (in Emerson) and it’s not safe even for the immigrants coming here. They’re promoting smugglers to get paid to bring them up here, and they’re putting children, women, whoever are going to be in that car, in harm’s way.”

“(The agreement) is putting people’s lives in danger,” said Khan, who represents two Ghanaian clients who lost fingers and hands due to severe frostbite after making the trek to Canada last Christmas Eve.

“And really the people who are desperate, they’re going to come anyway – agreement or no agreement. So why put the agreement in place and put people’s lives at stake?”