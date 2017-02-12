Winnipeg police arrest man after seven women assaulted downtown
Police say that on Feb. 7 between 7:30-10:30 a.m., seven women were assaulted in the downtown area, all suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Winnipeg police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a recent string of unprovoked attacks against women in the city's downtown.
On Sunday, police circulated a release announcing that Michael Ryan Fitzsimmons, 28, has been arrested and is now facing charges in relation to seven random assaults that happened earlier this week.
Fitzsimmons was arrested on Saturday and is in police custody, the release says.
He has been charged with six counts of bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.
