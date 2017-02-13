Fake gun prompts fans at Winnipeg community hockey game to flee arena

WINNIPEG — Concern about a report of a gun prompted dozens of people watching a hockey tournament in Winnipeg to flee from a community arena.

Police arrested three men Sunday night and say the gun turned out to be a replica firearm.

A video posted on social media shows people pouring out of the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex, some of them running and screaming.

Noah Houle, who was playing a championship game in the SouthEast Hockey Tournament, says coaches called everyone off the ice.

Police say they were called to the sportsplex after a dispute broke out between two small groups of people.