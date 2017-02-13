Jones on Jets: Winnipeg fans, your boos could be the wake-up call the team needs

There are many ways to battle for a playoff position, but losing four consecutive games is not one of them.

Winnipeg Jets fans are fully aware of this, and have reached the point where they’re booing their team.

As a season of inconsistency further deteriorates at the most critical point, the boo-bird chorus is not without good cause.

After the Jets strung together three wins for their first—and only—legitimate winning streak of the season, which ended after the Feb.2 game, they’ve since lost just as many, plus one more 4-1 against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

That's enough to erase any ground they’d gained on the final wildcard spot in the West.

The Jets’ four-game home stand, which wraps Tuesday against the similarly struggling Dallas Stars, presented itself as a golden opportunity to get back in the mix and close ground for a playoff spot. Instead, winnable games have been lost in admittedly poor efforts and things seem bleaker by the day.

Saturday also marked their fifth straight home loss, perhaps most unforgivable for a team that has collected most of its 25 wins at home this season.

So it made sense when boos rained down in the MTS Centre.

Booing, according to experts such as the folks behind theboobirds.com, is an “inalienable right, a natural right, and considered to be self –evident and universal.”

The website actually lays out some pretty decent rules for booing, including Rule 11, “booing is mandatory at the professional level; these are highly paid athletes and being booed is part of the game.”

But booing the home team? Cite rule 12: “It is acceptable to boo a player for lack of effort or hustle.” Some fans might argue that’s what the Jets’ hapless looking powerplay demonstrated Saturday.

Or try rule 15, regarding home coaches and managers: “It is acceptable to boo if they are continually making bad strategic moves.”

Well, fairly or unfairly, Jets coach Paul Maurice is shouldering a heap of blame for the team’s lack of consistency. He’s answering for it, but trying to avoid making excuses, which don’t sit well with fan.

All season-long Maurice and certain players have spun losses into silver-lined moral victories, but now they’re sitting six points out of a wild card spot with multiple games in hand and those moral victories are so hollow the boos can echo loudly.

But fans haven’t stopped at boos. Both in a 5-2 loss Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks and again Saturday, some decent number filed out of the MTS Centre before the final horn.

It happens, from time to time, that certain fans unconcerned with class or convention will skip out of sure-loss games early, probably to beat the traffic out of downtown.

But leaving early because must-win games are lost to poor performance, much like booing, sends a different message—one that says “this isn’t good enough, we expect better.”

It's important that message is sent, and sometimes, when it’s heard, things do change.

At the end of last season, Boston Bruins fans said goodbye to their team with boos, and for his inability to change the team’s fortune half a season later, coach Claude Julien, one of the longest tenured coaches in league history, is looking for a job.

Also not long ago, Toronto Maple Leafs fans booed their team and their captain. What happened? They got a new coach, shipped the captain off to a rival team, and they’re doing much better now.

Same goes for Edmonton Oilers fans, who booed their team off the ice a couple seasons ago and are watching a totally different on-ice product now.

More than expressing how dispiriting it is to see a team lose more than they win, fans communicate with the organization they shell out money to support by booing and ditching.

There’s a limit to how much displeasure fans can show before it’s petulant, boorish and classless. There’s an argument to be made that “Go Jets GO” during powerplays would help more than boos.

There are fans who stick around to the end, and fans who choose not to boo, so this is not to paint all of Winnipeg’s fans with the same brush, but Saturday indicates a large chunk the fan base is fed-up with inconsistency.

Like their peers in Toronto and Edmonton before them, Winnipeggers are feeling the acute fatigue and frustration that comes with supporting a losing team.

The Jets need to respond by acting like a winning team before the conversation shifts, as it did in those towns, to replacing key components like general managers, coaches, and goalies.