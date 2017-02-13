Forget online dating: Sniff out the one you love, says psychologist

If you think you’re looking for love on all the wrong online dating sites, try sniffing out Mr. Right instead.

According to one Winnipeg relationship expert, the chances of meeting “the one” increases when you can see the person, take note of their mannerisms and if you can snag a whiff of how they smell.

“There’s a lot of scientific research that suggests a link between human attraction and body odour,” said psychologist Dr. Syrus Derksen. “And you can’t get a sense of that online or over the phone.”

For those who want to vacate singledom, the process of trying to find a significant other can stink.

With a shopping list of options, one would think it shouldn’t be all that difficult. Online sites, phone chat rooms, speed dating events, hook-ups through friends. You name it. Even Festival du Voyageur has adopted a singles night as part of its annual event to help.

Now, there are even dating sites that will match couples based on their natural odours.

Dr. Derksen said there’s nothing wrong with turning to dating sites or even social media, but suggests people have a better chance of meeting someone for a long- term relationship if they do it in a setting where it’s easier to evaluate others face-to-face.

Vern Yaskiw whole heartedly agrees.

The 49-year-old and his 51-year-old partner Diane Gurney recently moved in together after coming across one another through Winnipeg’s Adventures for Successful Singles that holds numerous activities throughout the year where people can mix and mingle.

“An algorithm isn’t going to help you to feel a real spark,” said Yaskiw of dating methods that are not in-person. “I think being around people and doing something fun and interesting allows you to meet, talk and actually get to know someone.”

For those tired of trying to diagnose who a person really is through electronic means, Adventures is finding a lot of people, in particular singles in their 20’s and 30’s, are starting to give the live experience of meeting someone a shot.