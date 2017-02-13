Premier in talks with PMO about Manitoba's surge in asylum seekers

After a second weekend surge of asylum seekers crossed into Manitoba on foot, Premier Brian Pallister told media Monday his office is in talks with the Prime Minister's to determine safer solutions to border jumping.

“Without getting into the specifics of the discussion, there’s a discussion that’s underway," Pallister said in a press conference. "There has been a call to the Prime Minister on this issue. A number of options have been discussed. We’ve established an interdepartmental committee that is also investigating and researching ways to address this."

Pallister said his first concern is the security of Manitobans, particularly those who live in Emerson and have been conflicted over whether to open their doors to asylum seekers making the treacherous trek into Canada in the freezing cold.

"I’m also of course concerned for people seeking refuge here. Manitoba’s always been that welcoming place for people seeking help and I want to make sure that continues and I believe Manitobans do, too," Pallister said.

Many lawyers, politicians and organizations, including Amnesty International, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Council of Refugees, have called for the Safe Third Country Agreement to be scrapped or revised.

The agreement has a loophole allowing asylum seekers to claim refugee status in the second safe country they've arrived in -- Canada -- if they aren't caught by border patrols before arriving.

NDP immigration critic Nahanni Fontaine has called on the provincial government to lobby Ottawa to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement.

"The reality is that many refugees in the U.S. do not feel safe given some of the recent developments, in particular the executive bans that were signed and executed by President Trump," Fontaine said.

Trump's executive orders have so far been shot down by the U.S. courts.

"People are not feeling safe and are willing to trek in very dangerous situations for six hours to get to a country that is understood to be safe and equitable," Fontaine said. "We are only going to see more and more refugees, including families with children, trekking over to our border."

Last weekend, 21 asylum seekers from Djibouti and Somalia crossed the U.S.-Canadian border on foot near Emerson, Man.

Twenty-three refugee claimants walked across the same area the weekend prior.