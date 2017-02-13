Talks underway with federal government on refugee crossings: Manitoba premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with a rising number of refugees crossing the border from the United States.

Pallister won't reveal details, but says there has already been a call with the Prime Minister's Office.

He says his first concern is the security of Manitobans, but he is also concerned about people seeking refuge in the province.

Twenty-one people were arrested on the weekend at the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.

Many of the recent arrivals are originally from African nations and have been living in the U.S., but are worried about a crackdown on immigrants there.