Talks underway with federal government on refugee crossings: Manitoba premier
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the province and the federal government are discussing options to deal with a rising number of refugees crossing the border from the United States.
Pallister won't reveal details, but says there has already been a call with the Prime Minister's Office.
He says his first concern is the security of Manitobans, but he is also concerned about people seeking refuge in the province.
Twenty-one people were arrested on the weekend at the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Many of the recent arrivals are originally from African nations and have been living in the U.S., but are worried about a crackdown on immigrants there.
The refugees have been crossing in subzero temperatures — away from official border points to avoid being turned back — in Manitoba, Quebec and elsewhere.
