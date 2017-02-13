University of Winnipeg waives fees for students under Trump travel ban
Prospective University of Winnipeg students from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries under Donald Trump's travel ban won't have to pay application fees.
The university announced on Tuesday it would waive the $110 fee for applicants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen affected by the ban.
"Like other Canadian universities, we value the diversity and talent our international students bring to campus and recognize the travel ban is causing uncertainty and anxiety to students from those affected countries," states a University of Winnipeg press release. "Our goal is to help alleviate that stress and ensure students from all parts of the globe know they are welcome in Canada and at The University of Winnipeg.”
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the President's refugee and immigration ban. The U.S. Justice Department is appealing that decision.
