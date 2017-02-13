From 'sharrows' to 'adjustable,' Winnipeg bike lanes get with the times

A "pop-up" protected bike lane in the Exchange District last week may have foreshadowed a new type of cycling infrastructure in the City of Winnipeg.

A row of pylons and portable bollards were placed along part of the painted-line bike lane connecting Waterfront Drive and Sherbrook Street on Feb. 10, winter bike to work day, as a part of the city’s public consultation efforts for a project to permanently improve the route.

Stephanie Whitehouse, the city’s active transportation coordinator, said it was meant to “get people’s attention and show on a very short segment what protected (bike lanes) might feel like on McDermott and Bannatyne (Avenue)."

It was only for a few hours and didn’t go far, representing just a small portion of an eventual final project, but it was a first for Winnipeg, and according to Whitehouse, won’t be the last.

She said the concept of an “adjustable protected bike lane” is exactly what the city is targeting to improve the current sharrow corridor permanently.

She explained that having adjustable infrastructure will allow the city to “see how it’s used,” and make small adjustments accordingly.

“In Vancouver they have facilities like this, with precast curbs, bike planters and so on,” she said, adding they can be moved or changed based on different street needs or user demand.

Right now the city is only in the study phase for the West Alexander to East Exchange Corridor project, and feedback gathered both through last week’s pop-up and a survey online until Feb. 21 will help inform the eventual design.

Whitehouse suggested similar pop-ups—and eventually similar adjustable infrastructure—could also be in the cards for different parts of downtown.

“Eventually we are looking of course to complete the grid,” she said. “(To) roll that out within our budget, we will look for different implementation mechanisms… this is one we would look at—an adjustable facility.

“It allows us to move forward quickly with less resources.”

With permanent facilities planned for Garry Street, the city adding “adjustable” to its bike-infrastructure tool belt is more of a diversification of offerings than a shift in thinking, but it does speak in part to how administration may respond to a question posed to them in November.

Councillor Janice Lukes had asked the infrastructure and public works (IRPW) committee to commission a report on what it would take to roll out a fast-tracked, adjustable grid of protected bike lanes in downtown—following cities like Calgary and Edmonton in that vein.

Committee chairperson, Coun. Marty Morantz, was concerned that adjustable paths aren’t explicitly mentioned in the city’s pedestrian and cycling strategies, so he instead asked city staff to take 120 days to determine if such infrastructure fits into the city’s plans.

Lukes said the fact the department is looking into it for the east-west connection to the Exchange shows “it can totally work.”

“The public works department is fantastic, they’ve been studying, learning, they’re educated on this stuff, looking at best-practices,” she said. “We’re all gung-ho except the committee.”

Whitehouse told Metro she’s “not prepared to speak about (the report) yet," but added the "demand for cycling facilities" is a "great" thing.

"A lot of people want to see a lot of things happen in their neighbourhood," she said. "We have a 20-year plan and that's what we're working on."

Within that plan is a focus on closing gaps in the network, improving access to, from, and within downtown, and even "enhanced delineation of bike lanes."