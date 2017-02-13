From Amsterdam to Winnipeg, with cycling love

It might be tough to bring cycling-friendly culture, political views or infrastructure to Winnipeg from Amsterdam, but bringing a bunch of simple Dutch bikes is, apparently, doable.

Winnipeggers Anders Swanson and Leigh Anne Parry, team “Plain Bicycle,” are setting off for the Netherlands capital Tuesday to do just that.

Afterall, bikes outnumber people there, Parry said.

“They’re great bikes in excess amounts,” she explained.

They say the plain bicycles—which are ergonomic cruisers with an upright riding position, easy gearing, and handy features like frame-mounted rack and lights—are “designed for city commuting.”

That’s why cycling is the predominant commuting method in cities where the plain bikes are most common. In Winnipeg and most of Canada, touring bikes, mountain bikes, and racing bikes are more common, and local bike-commuting demographics reflect that.

“When we travel to cycling nations, where cycling is a main source of transportation, everybody is cycling, not just men racing traffic on the road beside cars,” Parry said. “We see women, children, grandmas carrying groceries… everybody rides.”

She hopes bringing the bikes here will offer a taste of that convenience, and “produce a bit of a culture bomb in a sense.”

After having successfully pre-sold nearly 100 of the bikes, she and Swanson will leave for Amsterdam Tuesday.

From there, they’ll work with contacts on the ground to source secondhand bikes.

“We’ve got a bit of a garage there… we’ll start by going to secondhand stores and bringing them back one at a time,” she said, adding they’ll fix them up as needed to make sure they’re in top condition.

With the fleet of bikes gathered, they’ll pack them in a shipping container and ship them to Canada from Rotterdam.

Once the container lands in the great white North, the Plain Bicycle gathering duo will announce the time and place for people who have preordered a bike to collect theirs.

Parry noted that although 100 bikes makes the math work to cover costs, they’re still taking orders and can pack even more into the shipping container if there's interest.

“We encourage people to sign up until the day we ship them,” she said.