Former Canada Post tower could house City of Winnipeg employees: Shelter Properties

A mostly vacant office tower attached to Winnipeg’s new police headquarters could be a future workplace for city employees, says the president of the company looking at redeveloping the site.

On Monday, Arni Thorsteinson, president of Shelter Canadian Properties Limited, told Metro that last month, contractors started their work to figure out how much it would cost to refurbish the 11-storey tower at 266 Graham Avenue.

The city purchased the former Canada Post tower in 2009 as part of a $30-million deal to buy an attached warehouse, which was converted into the new home of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The tower was intended to be resold for $18 million, but officials later discovered it required $20 million worth of repairs.

The building has sat two-thirds empty since the federal government vacated its offices in late 2014, costing the city millions in missed revenue and maintenance.

In November 2016, the city approved an agreement with Shelter to give them a six-month period of due diligence to price out what renovations would cost and explore possible redevelopment.

The deal was the result of call out the city issued to find potential developers for the site.

In its proposal--released by the city through freedom of information legislation--the company outlines a vision of turning the tower into new government office space that could be used by the city, province or feds.

“The building can be and should be rehabilitated,” Thorsteinson said, noting it will be an expensive job, but pointed to how the tower is in a superb spot, located in the downtown core between Portage and Main and the future $400-million True North Square complex.

“The city itself, of course, is a large user of space in downtown Winnipeg, so if the building can be renovated at the right price they would probably be interested in moving people into the building they own as oppose to someone else.”

He said the company will present the city with a more detailed redevelopment proposal in May, which will include renovation costs, potential rent prices and tenants.

That's when negotiations over costs will start.

“The city will have to decide whether they want to invest the money or alternatively the city could say, ‘Well, you invest the money and we’ll make a long-term lease arrangement with you,'” Thorsteinson explained.

"Until we complete the structural, mechanical and electrical viability and come up with the capital budget this spring, we can’t determine what the rents will be.”

Coun. John Orlikow, who chairs the planning, property and development committee, says he'd prefer if the private sector would front the cost of renovations.

He said he wants to see the company's final proposal first before commenting on whether the tower could be turned into civic office space.

“I just want to have that building so it starts making the revenue it needs to make,” Orlikow said on Monday.

“I personally want to divest ourselves of that building. We shouldn’t be land developers or managers of the Graham tower.”

In its initial proposal to the city, Shelter showed it could finance a $25 million refurbishment.

But that's just a rough estimate given the building’s age, Thorsteinson explained, saying contractors are currently working to come back with a more accurate cost.

He added that besides offices, the first two floors could be redeveloped into retail space.

The proposal also included a way to address security concerns expressed by police.

The company proposed to enter into a joint-use agreement with the department and look at separating the two building's electrical and ventilation systems as much as possible.