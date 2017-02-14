Police watchdog investigates after suspect dies in custody

The provincial police watchdog is investigating after someone died in police custody last weekend.

According to an Independent Investigation Unit press release, police responded to a "disturbance" at a Garden City home on Feb. 12.

Officers visited the home after a man said he wanted a male suspect removed. A "struggle ensued" and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services was contacted and the suspect was transported to Seven Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.