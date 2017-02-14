News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg Transit driver attacked near University of Manitoba

Police are still investigating.

University of Manitoba students heading to class this morning will likely walk past a crime scene, as police investigate after a Winnipeg Transit driver was attacked early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a call at around 2 a.m. A bus driver was attacked with a weapon and taken to hospital. One male is in custody, but police are not releasing further details at this time. The major crimes unit is investigating. 

Police say people should avoid Dafoe Road West, east of University Crescent. 

More to come.

