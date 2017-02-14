Winnipeg Transit driver hurt during alleged attack on university campus
Winnipeg police say a transit bus driver is in hospital after an overnight assault with a weapon at the University of Manitoba.
One person — a male — is in custody after the attack that allegedly happened just before 2:00 a.m.
The driver's condition is not known.
Police have not released any details about the weapon.
A number of streets in the area were shut down for an investigation.
The U of M says in a statement that it's working with police and that there are no ongoing safety concerns on campus.
In a joint statement, the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit said "the safety and security of our operators and passengers are first and foremost in our minds" and that they're taking the alleged assault "very seriously." (CTV Winnipeg)
