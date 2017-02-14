Winnipeg Transit driver hurt during alleged attack on university campus

Winnipeg police say a transit bus driver is in hospital after an overnight assault with a weapon at the University of Manitoba.

One person — a male — is in custody after the attack that allegedly happened just before 2:00 a.m.

The driver's condition is not known.

Police have not released any details about the weapon.

A number of streets in the area were shut down for an investigation.

The U of M says in a statement that it's working with police and that there are no ongoing safety concerns on campus.