Bowman's inner circle approves call for public inquiry

It's now up to city council to decide whether to call for a provincial inquiry into the goings-on at city hall that led to the redevelopment of the new police headquarters -- a project marred in allegations of fraud and payoffs.

On Wednesday, the executive policy committee unanimously approved Mayor Brian Bowman's motion requesting a provincial inquiry.

City council as a whole will vote on the request next Wednesday.

The motion calls for a "broad systematic examination" of the conduct of all city employees across all departments, as well as elected officials and third parties.

It's also not limited to the police headquarters project.

Bowman underlined that the ongoing RCMP investigation surrounding the redevelopment of the new police headquarters isn't broad enough to look at the overall decision-making and dealings that happened at city hall.

The RCMP have been investigating allegations of fraudulent invoicing in the redevelopment of a former Canada Post warehouse on Smith Street into the city's new police headquarters since 2014.

The project was years behind schedule and racked up $79 million in cost overruns.

Court document also show that investigators allege Caspian Construction paid former CAO Phil Sheegl $200,000 for helping them land the job.

Investigators also allege that Sheegl shared half that money with Katz.

Bowman told reporters on Wednesday the point of an inquiry is to get all the facts on the table, adding the city lacks the power to compel former city employees to testify.

Without pointing fingers, Bowman said some are against an inquiry because they prefer the "status quo."

His motion states the inquiry shouldn't reach any "conclusions or recommendations about the civil or criminal liability of any person or organization," as well as to stay out of the ongoing RCMP investigation.