Woman who allegedly stabbed senior pleads guilty to manslaughter

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman accused of stabbing a senior has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Melissa Joyce Gabriel, who is 36, was charged in the May 2015 death of Dorothy Dykens.

Police have previously said the women knew each other.

They alleged Gabriel entered Dykens' home and stabbed her multiple times, while a dog that belonged to the victim's friend was also stabbed but survived.

Investigators also said Gabriel was intoxicated when she was arrested.