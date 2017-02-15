Woman who allegedly stabbed senior pleads guilty to manslaughter
Melissa Joyce Gabriel, who is 36, was charged in the May 2015 death of Dorothy Dykens.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman accused of stabbing a senior has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Police have previously said the women knew each other.
They alleged Gabriel entered Dykens' home and stabbed her multiple times, while a dog that belonged to the victim's friend was also stabbed but survived.
Investigators also said Gabriel was intoxicated when she was arrested.
Gabriel remains in custody and will face a sentencing hearing on April 24. (CTV Winnipeg)
