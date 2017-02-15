News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg bus driver stabbed to death after waking passenger: union

WINNIPEG — The union for Winnipeg transit drivers says an operator had tried to wake a sleeping passenger before he was stabbed to death early Tuesday.

John Callahan with the Amalgamated Transit Union local says it also appears that the passenger was intoxicated.

He says a scuffle ensued between the driver and the passenger and  continued outside the bus, where the driver was stabbed.

He says another bus was parked at the stop at the University of Manitoba and its driver called police.

Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58, later died in hospital.

Police say a 22-year-old suspect has been charged and more details are expected at a news conference this morning.

