Police charge 22-year-old in fatal bus stabbing
Brian Kyle Thomas faces charges of second-degree murder, possessing a weapon and failing to comply with probation.
Winnipeg Police have charged a 22-year-old with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a bus driver.
Brian Kyle Thomas also faces charges of possessing a weapon, and failure to comply with probation.
Transit bus operator Irvine Jubal Fraser, 58, was killed in an altercation that began on the bus he parked at the end of his line on the University of Manitoba campus just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police arrived moments after the assault to find Fraser critically injured, and witnesses pointed them in the direction of a potential suspect who had fled towards the frozen Red River. They caught up with and arrested a 22-year-old man.
More to come.
