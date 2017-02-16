MP laughed at for bus driver past while offering thoughts and prayers for slain Winnipeg operator

After a city bus driver was fatally stabbed in Winnipeg Tuesday, others in the profession in the city and around the country expressed condolences in solidarity.

Among those empathetic issuances of thoughts and prayers was a heartfelt statement from federal cabinet Minister Amarjeet Sohi in the House of Commons.

Although he now holds the respected title of Minister of Infrastructure, the Liberal MP for Edmonton Mill Woods previously drove buses for Edmonton Transit.

“Mr. Speaker, as a former bus driver,” Sohi began. But before he was finished speaking, laughter erupted from across the floor.

Sohi continued, “I want to convey our thoughts and prayers for the Winnipeg Transit bus operator who was stabbed last night while serving his community and on duty.”

As he spoke, indiscernible chatter and laughter from the Conservative benches opposite Sohi and his Liberal colleagues continued.

A point of order was raised on the floor to strike the laughter from the record, but the Conservative House leader refused.