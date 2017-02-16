Winnipeg bus driver killed on the job was facing trial on sex charges

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg bus driver who was stabbed to death on the job this week was facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Court documents show Irvine Jubal Fraser was accused of repeatedly assaulting a girl between 1983 and 1991.

A trial was originally set for last October, but Fraser failed to show up for jury selection and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He turned himself in days later and a new trial date was set for January of next year.

At a preliminary hearing, the complainant alleged Fraser molested her on many occasions starting when she was five years old — an accusation Fraser denied.

Police say Fraser, who was 58, died after being stabbed by a passenger who had fallen asleep on the bus and didn't want to get off at the end of the route.