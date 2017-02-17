3 charged with putting dead woman in barrel with chemicals to decompose body

WINNIPEG — Three people have been charged with beating a woman so badly she died, then putting her body in a barrel with chemicals to quickly decompose it.

Police say Jennifer Barrett, 42, shared a house with the accused in the Waverly Heights neighbourhood in Winnipeg.

They say Barrett died in August after she was beaten for several days, then her body was put in a barrel with several chemicals that hastened decomposition.

Police got a search warrant on Dec. 1 and forensic lab results were required to confirm the identity of the remains.

Jessica Elizabeth Reid, 34, of Winnipeg, and Holley Alyssa Sullivan, 28 of Calgary, are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Perez Adaryll Cleveland, 43, was arrested in custody at Headingley prison and is charged with first-degree murder.