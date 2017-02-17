Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Feb. 17-20

Heho, heho, it’s Festival you’ve gotta go

Pop quiz: It isn’t a Winnipeg winter without A) -20 C temperatures, before wind chill B) Paralyzing blizzards C) Festival du Voyageur D) All of the above. If you answered D), you’d be right. But, fortunately, it’s looking like answer C) is the only one that applies this weekend. Arguably the most Winnipeg winter event of all Winnipeg winter events, Festival du Voyageur is launching its 48th "Heho Heroes" season and, get this, it’s supposed to be above 0 C all weekend. For the dance-y crowd: Check out DJ K Chedda at Fort Gibraltar on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. If a mellow vibe is more your thing, check out Lanikai at La Prairie Tent on Friday at 11 p.m. But come back for the free Discotheque on Ice at The Forks on Sunday, the snow sculptures and, obviously, the signature Caribou drink.

No smalltown sound

Bass-heads looking for a fix will delight in Calgary-based duo Smalltown DJs at the Good Will on Saturday. Pete Emes and Mike Grimes, who have been collaborating for 20 years, are back with their annual Mountain Magic Tour with Christian Martin. Tickets cost $10 at the door or you can buy them in advance online.

Wrestling legends unite

It’s not quite getting ready to rumble, as much as it’s getting ready to ramble on with your favourite wrestling greats. The Holy Cross Gymnasium Hall, at 290 Dubuc St., will be host to the first Professional Wrestling and Sports Convention to hit western and central Canada. Wrestling legends like The Baron – who first came to Winnipeg in 1967 – will be available for autographs and selfies all day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $13 at the door.

Onesie Skate Jam

Mittens. Check. Wool socks. Check. Skates. Check. Onesie? Heck yeah. Full Blum, an up-and-coming music events group, is hosting its first “pop-up jam” at The Forks on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. Onesies are strongly encouraged. If you don’t have one, then dress “fun” and wear your dancing shoes – or skates.

Weaving an art piece