Retired soldier faces sex assault charge from when he was based at CFB Shilo

BRANDON, Man. — A retired soldier has been charged with sexual assault stemming from when he was based in Manitoba.

The Canadian Armed Forces says its National Investigation Service has charged former Warrant Officer Jason Buenacruz with sexual assault under the Criminal Code.

Buenacruz also faces two charges of abuse of a subordinate and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline under the National Defence Act.

The charges relate to a reported sexual assault in May 2016 against a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Buenacruz was a regular forces member at Canadian Forces Base Shilo near Brandon, Man.

Lt.-Col. Francis Bolduc of the National Investigation Service says the charges reflect how relentlessly the service investigates all allegations of sexual assault.

Bolduc says even if the subject of an investigation leaves the Forces, investigators continue efforts to bring an accused to justice.

No date or location have been set for a possible court martial.