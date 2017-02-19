What's open and closed in Winnipeg for Louis Riel Day

Good news — there's not a heck of a lot closed on holiday Monday.

If you were planning to pay a parking ticket in person that day, or browse the library shelves, you will be out of luck as the Winnipeg Parking Authority office will be closed, as will all libraries, leisure centres and the city's animal services agency.

The doors to all pools – save for the Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – will be shut on Louis Riel Day.

The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Buses will run on Sunday hours and garbage and recycling pickup will remain the same.

Most Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, save the spot in Cityplace.

That mall might be closed, but those in the mood to shop can head down to Polo Park, Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.