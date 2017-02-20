Jones on Jets: Showing signs of life in playoff hunt

A week ago, the Winnipeg Jets’ season was flat on the table with concerned looking doctors all around, wondering if they should pull the plug.

The team had just lost four straight games while supposedly chasing a playoff spot. Home fans booed.

What’s worse—juggernauts stood in the way of turning things around, including defending Stanley Cup Champions in Pittsburgh, Atlantic Division-leaders in Montreal, and a hot team with as many wins in Ottawa.

But the Jets, showing signs of life, met those titans with tightly played, little-things-done-right hockey to string some points together.

Coach Paul Maurice said he’s liked the team’s stick work, skating, finish, and overall pace lately.

Combined with sensational play from rookie Patrik Laine, 18, they’re flying into Toronto Tuesday night with seven out of a possible eight points earned in four straight games.

Laine on fire

En-route to that 3-0-1 record, Laine did his part by potting five goals and adding three assists (eight points in four games), earning him the NHL’s first star of the week honours.

He scored the game-winner as part of his third hat trick of the season against Dallas on Valentine’s Day, scored again during the tough-fought 4-2 overtime loss against the Penguins Feb. 16, added another goal and assist Feb. 18, and got involved in two more goals Feb. 19 in Ottawa.

Going into Toronto, he’s facing his two rookie nemeses in Austin Matthews (28 G, 21 A, 49 Pt) and Mitch Marner (15 G, 33 A, 48 Pt), who he past on NHL leaderboards for points and goals this past week by raising his totals to 28 goals, 24 assists and 52 points.

If he and the Jets continue their strong play against the Maple Leafs, the Jets could extend their point streak to five-straight for the first time since Nov. 8-15.

It could be the start of a run that the Jets know they need if they’re going to break into the post-season. They are still on the outside looking in at the final Wild Card spot in the West, but if the teams ahead (Nashville, Calgary, Los Angeles, Vancouver) lose some and the Jets continue winning, hope lives on.