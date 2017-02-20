New #frostyface photo project captures Winnipeg's winter pride

Winnipeg is well known for having face-freezing temperatures, so why not embrace that identity?

That's the driving question behind Winnipegger Christopher Beauvilain’s place-making photo project, dubbed “Frosty Face.”

The initiative invites people with icy beards, eyelashes, moustaches, or overall frosty faces to wear it proudly in a selfie as evidence of their location with the hashtag, #frostyface.

Think a Snapchat geo-filter, except real.

“For me a city is a reflection of its people, and I wanted to share people of Winnipeg… with their big frosty smiles, out there embracing the cold,” Beauvilain said.

“There are very few places in the world that experience seasons like we do here… we should celebrate it, promote it as something (unique).”

Recently, the concept caught on and winter activity festivals ranging from Festival du Voyageur (#frostyheho) to the Jack Frost Challenge have joined in the call for frosty selfies.

Of course, it’s actually been relatively mild as of late, but that’s not the point.

In fact, the way the photo project works best in the “coldest, darkest times” is what makes it so special, Beauvilain said.

“If we can celebrate what people consider the hardest times of the year, everything else is easier to approach,” he explained.

“It’s not like we’re surviving, it’s about showing we’re thriving.”

Frosty faces aren’t just for Winnipeggers either.

Anyone who visits the city during the coldest times of year can snap a frosty-faced selfie like a photographic souvenir to proclaim, “I was here, I experienced this kind of cold.”

“For people visiting from other parts of Canada... warmer places… or if you’re an immigrant in Winnipeg for the first time, come here and embrace it… send a photo back home being like, ‘look, it’s minus 30,’” Beauvilain said.

He added that for people who have never experienced “real cold,” it’s like a visual way of showing off where they found it for the first time.

The light-hearted approach to place-making remains informal and mostly social media based, but given the fact that various partnerships have alreay been struck in its first winter, Beauvilain hopes the project has some staying power.