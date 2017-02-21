Bowman fends off critics, says every councillor had a say in public inquiry request

Mayor Brian Bowman says he’s given every councillor a chance to have a say about his move to call on the province to hold a public inquiry, regardless of what his critics believe.

Bowman responded to reporters’ questions on Tuesday about the concerns expressed by some councillors who are outside his executive policy committee and were not invited to a closed-door meeting last week to discuss the mayor’s request.

Councillors Russ Wyatt (Transcona) and Janice Lukes (St. Norbert) —both vocal opponents of Bowman’s leadership—tried unsuccessfully to get the mayor to host seminar on the inquiry motion that every councillor could attend before council votes on it Wednesday.

Bowman defended not doing so partly on the basis that the motion was crafted without the input of the city’s public service, who councillors requested a briefing from.

Because an inquiry would examine the conduct of the administration, Bowman believes his request warrants independence from city staffers.

That’s why he says he sought independent legal advice from Robert Sokalski, a practicing litigator with firm Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP.

Since meeting privatley with his inner-circle, as well as councillors Jenny Gerbasi and Matt Allard—the deputy mayor and acting deputy mayor, respectively—to discuss the motion, Bowman says he’s reached out to the remaining seven councillors to get their feedback.

“I don’t think it’s actually very complicated,” he said of the motion.

“It’s a simple question: Do you want to call on the province to commit to calling a public inquiry: Yes or No. That’s the question before us.”

Those councillors “complaining” about his process have refused to speak with him about it, Bowman added.

He said the council members who opted to give their feedback raised questions about the cost of a potential inquiry and how the process could unfold.

Bowman declined to say whether he would table any amendments based on their input.

Lukes confirmed that Bowman contacted her later last week, but believes the seriousness of a public inquiry requires councillors to have more information.

“Here’s the deal, I’ve had no meetings, no conversations, no discussions with anyone, and I’m going to be voting on something that has the potential to cost taxpayers millions of dollars, if the province goes ahead with it,” she said.

“No one really has a chance to speak to it.”

‘EPC +2’

Lukes believes going into Wednesday’s council meeting the mayor already has the nine votes his request needs to pass.

In a series of emails sent last week, Wyatt criticized the mayor’s creation of “EPC+2,” which refers to Bowman’s inclusion of Gerbasi and Allard in a “secret meeting” held with the six members of his cabinet.

Gerbasi confirmed she and Allard have been invited several times to attend closed-door sessions since they were appointed last November.

“You do need nine votes to pass anything at council so there’s nothing nefarious about working together,” she said Tuesday.

“Otherwise you wouldn’t be able to do anything and every council does that.”

Gerbasi explained there are no rules being broken under The City of Winnipeg Charter and the pair has no added decision-making power.

She said that forming a coalition of councillors who agree on the mayor’s policy direction is the norm at city hall, pointing out that under previous administrations, this was done by assembling those whose political views aligned.

In contrast, Gerbasi said Bowman’s group is non-partisan.

Bowman said on Tuesday that appointing two non-EPC members to the roles of deputy mayor and acting deputy mayor slices up the leadership pie a bit more.

Given the nature of those positions, the people in them need to be kept up to speed on important city business, he said.

Will the province make a move?

After Wednesday, the decision to call a public inquiry into conduct of city staffers around previous real-estate deals will be likley be in the province’s hands.

The province has expressed no interest in holding a commission of inquiry while an RCMP probe into the redevelopment of the new police headquarters remains ongoing.

Bowman’s says there are numerous examples of inquiries being launched into matters that are also under police investigation.