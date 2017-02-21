Local MasterChef runner-up cooks up event for Winnipeg Harvest

If you’ve never eaten a meal prepared by a finalist from a popular TV cooking competition, your chance is here.

Winnipeg culinary artist Jeremy Senaris—who was the runner-up in season three of MasterChef Canada—is teaming up with local chef Jordan Carlson to create a five-course meal to be served at an upcoming fundraiser.

The event, called Harvest Homegrown, supports Winnipeg Harvest.

“Food is a necessity and everyone needs it regardless of social status or family income,” said Senaris. “We all struggle at one point in our lives and the people at Winnipeg Harvest make it easy for those families in need, especially the children.”

Senaris and Carlson are taking over Harvest’s community teaching kitchen here in the city to create dishes using local ingredients and will be doing so right in front of their guests.

“We are making a salad, a pork tofu dish, a fish dish, a bison dish and a sweet surprise I've been working on that hopefully not too many people will have tasted before,” said Senaris, who prides himself on making food that incorporates his Filipino heritage. “Food brings people together because in the act of sharing a meal, you can also share your culture.”

Chris Albi, a communications manager at Harvest, said it's always heartening to see community members step up to help those in need.

Senaris says life has changed dramatically since appearing on MasterChef Canada.

Besides taking part in numerous charitable events, like the upcoming one, the city employee also just recently become a new dad.

“I hope to teach my daughter by example, to teach her that no matter where you come from you can do something to help others, whether it’s giving someone some change, leftovers from the restaurant or helping in a bigger way," he said.