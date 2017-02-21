Morantz seeks clearer picture of safety measures in place for Winnipeg Transit

Coun. Marty Morantz wants a clearer picture of the safety measures currently in place for Winnipeg’s transit system.

As chairperson of the infrastructure renewal and public works committee, Morantz says at the next meeting he will ask the department to produce a one-page information report outlining all the training, protocols and initiatives that deal with safety on buses.

His request comes in the wake of the slaying of Irvine Jubal Fraser, a 58-year-old bus operator who was killed on the job last week.

A 22-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in his death.

“You’re a transit driver, when you go to work you shouldn’t be in fear of your life or your personal security,” Morantz said in an interview Tuesday.

“This is a terrible tragedy. I think all of us want to move forward.”

Since police released the news of Fraser’s murder, John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, along with numerous bus drivers have renewed calls to bring in new measures to better protect staff.

The union has called for dedicated transit cops, shields to protect operators, and it doesn’t want drivers to be responsible for fare collection anymore.

Morantz said he met with Callahan who agreed that having a clear look at what’s already in place is a good start.

“I want something all in one document where we can see exactly where we stand as a baseline."

Next, Morantz says the city could look at how other transit systems approach safety and what new technologies might be available.

The next meeting of the public works committee is Feb.28.

Both mayor Brian Bowman and Dave Wardrop, chief transportation and utilities officer, both publicly committed to doing more to make buses safer.