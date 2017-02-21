News / Winnipeg

Northern Manitoba man pronounced dead at hospital after alleged assault

THOMPSON, Man. — A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the death of a northern Manitoba man.

RCMP in Thompson say officers found the man unresponsive after responding to a report of an assault in an apartment complex in the city early Monday morning.

The 24-year-old alleged victim was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Brittany Amber Robinson, who is 26, was arrested and scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday in Thompson.

Police believe the man was known to the suspect but they have not released his name.

Both are residents of Oxford House, Man.

