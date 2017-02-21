'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident

A brother, son, chef and pillar in the Winnipeg rugby community died in a tragic swimming accident on Monday.

Pete Scouras, 33, drowned at Jaco Beach in Costa Rica, his siblings confirmed Tuesday.

Scouras, who friends affectionately nicknamed ‘The Mayor,’ was abroad playing and coaching in a rugby tournament. He was the president of the University of Manitoba Wombats Rugby Club, who were touring the country at the time of his death.

“Everybody loved Petey,” said his older sister Elena Scouras in an interview. “Everybody knew him and loved him. He was so generous, affectionate, loving.”

“He was fun (and) had a heart of gold. He was my little brother,” she said through tears.

Scouras was also the chef at Red Top Drive Inn Restaurant, a popular St. Vital diner since its inception in 1960.

His parents, Vicki and John Scouras, owned the restaurant and Pete’s dream was to keep it running in the family name, his brother Demitris Scouras said.

The Red Top was featured on The Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here! TV series in 2012. The episode shows Scouras and host John Catucci trading quips while Scouras makes the restaurant’s signature six-patty monster burger.

Another of Scouras’ accomplishments was winning the Vanier Cup with his University of Manitoba Bisons football team in 2007.

Scouras’ family has felt an outpouring of love and support since Monday, with friends and family calling and posting on social media about how much Pete meant to them, his brother said.

“It’s amazing how deep a bond he had with the community,” Demitris said. “He just had this way with people.”

Demitris said his daughter and sons — ages seven, five and two — are still trying to comprehend the loss of their favourite uncle.

“My daughter’s like, ‘Who’s going to give us the lollipops now? If Uncle Pete isn’t at the restaurant, who’s going to give me lollipops?’” he said.

Demitris’ daughter revealed to him that Uncle Pete used to sneak extra lollipops into the kids’ pockets so their parents wouldn’t see.

“He had this infectious personality and there were so many good memories,” his brother said.

“Everybody loved him and he loved them back,” Elena added. “He was a good kid.”