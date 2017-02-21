Mourners remember slain bus driver, call for action

Mourners gathered at a downtown Winnipeg church Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to transit bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was killed while on the job last week.

They remembered a loyal friend, talkative jokester, golfer with a signature swing, avid card player, and proud Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Fraser was “always smiling,” they recalled. He had strong opinions about a good many things, like preferring Alexander Keith’s beer above all others, calling it “the best thing out of Nova Scotia,” except, as he’d say, for his wife, Wanda McPhee.

But as much as personal anecdotes of his life elicited equal parts laughter and tears, the service also included damning criticism of the powers-that-be, whom Fraser’s family believe could have prevented the assault that led to his death.

“He didn’t have to go that way. It was tragic, and it was unwarranted, and it was unnecessary,” said Dean Byard, who eulogized Fraser before apologizing to McPhee and continuing. “You politicians out there, you’ve got a job to do… Your actions are way too late.

“Mr. Mayor (Brian Bowman), Mr. Premier (Brian Pallister), (Federal Public Safety Minister) Ralph Goodale… the time to do something for action is now because my brother’s death is not going to be in vain.”

His call to action echoes that of Fraser’s co-workers, ‘brothers and sisters’ of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) who rallied outside City Hall, Friday.

Not only are transit employees in Winnipeg ramping up their efforts to improve safety conditions following Fraser’s death, but ATU members from across Canada—representatives from Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto and other major cities, many of whom flew into Winnipeg for the rally and funeral—say it galvanizes their advocacy.

“We’ve been pushing governments all over the country for stronger protection from assaults on transit workers… it just seems to be falling on deaf ears,” said ATU 113 Toronto representative Phil Horgan. “I don’t know if it takes a tragedy like this to change things, but if that’s true that’s pretty sad in itself, that it comes to this.