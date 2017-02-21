Winnipeg seniors want riverbank erosion threatening home to be fixed

A group of Elmwood seniors is worried their affordable housing complex may soon be underwater.

Columbus House at 404 DeSalaberry Ave. borders the Red River in its backyard.

Residents say the riverbank’s erosion has gotten so bad in recent years that their backyard sidewalk and nearby parking lot have crumbled.

Bev Boitson, Columbus House’s resident president, said contractors refused to fix their sidewalk “because they said by next spring we’ll have to do it again — that’s how (much) the riverbank is shifting.”

According to a September 2016 report from the city’s riverbank management engineer, the gap between the river and Columbus House shrunk from 44 metres in 1988, to 32 metres last year.

Boitson said residents once clamoured to get onto the co-op’s waitlist, but now there are five empty suites among the 70 rooms reserved for people ages 55+.

Daniel Blaikie, the MP for Elmwood-Transcona, said some residents are preparing to move due to the riverbank situation.

“There are some people who are starting to apply to Manitoba Housing because they’re concerned that within the short to medium term, their place there isn’t going to be viable anymore,” Blaikie said.

“If anything we need to be increasing the social housing stock in Winnipeg, not watching it fall into the river.”

Elmwood councillor Jason Schreyer and MLA Jim Maloway met with the Columbus House residents two weeks ago to field their questions.

There’s dispute between the city and Columbus House residents about who’s responsible for the riverbank maintenance. Columbus House is built on land leased from the city for $1 per year.

Residents say the plot doesn’t include the land nearest the riverbank.

“(The city) says they don’t have any legal responsibility to fix the riverbank,” Schreyer said in an interview Monday.

The councillor said any decisions about whether to stabilize the riverbank are “in limbo” until final calls are made in regards to rebuilding the nearby Louise Bridge and planning the eastern rapid transit corridor.

“We’re literally losing the lot over time and unfortunately at this point, it’s the rapid transit that may very well be the (deciding factor) putting this issue on hold,” Schreyer said.

A 2011 engineering report commissioned by the Columbus House residents estimated repairs to stabilize their adjoining riverbank would cost around $875,000.