Winnipeg students buying bus drivers coffee

A number of Winnipeg high school students dismayed by the fatal assault of a transit operator are going out of their way to say “thanks” to the men and women driving the city’s buses.

Following Irvine Fraser’s death last week, Sisler High School students decided to do some fundraising to create a fund sufficient enough to purchase 50 $2 Tim Horton’s gift cards.

“We put each one in a little ‘thank you’ note and we’re going to be getting students (who ride the bus) to hand them out to bus drivers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week,” said student Ira Malsi.

She explained that “a lot of students,” rely on the bus, not only at Sisler but across the city.

“So many use it to get around, to and from school, so we wanted to do something for drivers,” she said. “It’s just something small to recognize what a difficult time this is for them and thank them for all their hard work.”

Malsi added that she hopes it might “snowball” into something greater, and that “other high schools do the same.”

The student’s gesture follows a fundraising campaign initiated on behalf of Fraser’s wife, Wanda McPhee, which brought in $31,176 in seven days.