Canada versus Costa Rica: Elite women's soccer returning to Winnipeg

The beautiful game will return to Winnipeg this June when the Canadian Women’s National team hosts Costa Rica’s best for a friendly match on Investor’s Group Field.

The women’s national team last suited up in Winnipeg during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015, and had previously hosted their American rivals in 2014 in front of 28,255 fans—at the time it was the second highest attendance for an elite international women’s match played in Canada.

At Tuesday’s announcement of team Canada’s return to Winnipeg, local product Desiree Scott, one of the national team’s star midfielders, said she’s excited to play in front of her home crowd.

According to Mayor Brian Bowman, Winnipeggers—or at least, his kids—share that excitement.

“Women’s soccer has come so far in my lifetime—my kids were jealous that they weren’t going to be able to meet Desiree here today,” he said. “When I was their age I played soccer, but I couldn’t say that I knew of any identifiable soccer stars, let alone a hometown medal-winner female athlete.”

The June 8 game in Winnipeg precedes a June 11 match-up in Toronto.

In a prepared statement, Head Coach John Herdman said playing in front of Canadian fans is special, so the team is “thrilled to be coming home for another June two-match series.”

He explained the team is going to be coming off away games against strong opponents in Sweden and Germany, so they’re “confident the team will be in good shape to produce a winning performance.”

Winning has become part of the team’s identity, as they’re coming off back-to-back podium finishes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

With that pedigree motivating them, the women are working towards a new goal of becoming the top nation in FIFA rankings, a quest that will culminate at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Olympic games.