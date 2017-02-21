Winnipeg Transit to hold moment of silence for slain bus driver

Winnipeg Transit will hold a moment of silence for the city's first slain bus driver today.

Buses will pull over and stop for one minute at 1 p.m., in honour of Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58.

Route signs on the front of buses will also scroll "Rest in Peace 521" in addition to the usual bus number and destination.

The number, 521, was Fraser's operator badge number, according to a media release.

Fraser died on Feb. 14 following an altercation with a passenger at the end of his route at the University of Manitoba.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is facing second-degree murder charges in Fraser's death.

His death has sent shockwaves of grief through the transit community and reignited a call for safer working conditions for drivers, something city officials have promised to explore.

Fraser's funeral will also be held at Calvary Temple on Tuesday 1 p.m.